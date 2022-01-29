 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal in Indore now seems to be enjoying vacations in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The Atrangi Re actor took to Instagram to share photos and videos with her brother Ibrahim and other friends enjoying the fun holiday in the scenic location.

Sharing the post on her Instagram feed the 26-year-old actor captioned it, "Home is where the brother is", along with the bunch of emojis at the end.

In the first picture, Sara and Ibrahim are posing next to an SUV in heavy woollens with Sara sitting on the bonnet. She geotagged the post as 'Jannat-e-Kashmir'.

In the other picture, the Kedarnath actor can be seen making a snowman with her friends and posing in front of the snow-capped mountain peaks in minus 7 degrees.

While sharing the video of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, she tagged it 'Paradise'.

Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time."


