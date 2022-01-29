Taylor Lautner was scared of going out in public for 10 years amid 'Twilight' craze

Taylor Lautner opened up on being scared to go out in public for almost a decade due to massive fan-following after he appeared in Twilight.

During his conversation with Jason Kennedy for Today show, the 29-year-old actor, who helmed the role of Jacob in the well-acclaimed franchise, reflected on overwhelming attention post his appearance as the werewolf.

“I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, (feeling) scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't,” he expressed.

The Abduction actor said that he couldn’t even go for a walk as “twelve cars would be waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going,” detailed the actor.

Lautner also opened up on ‘dangerous’ phase when the fame didn’t last after the final instalment of the franchise.

He expressed, “In the moment, it's like, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then, when that's taken away from you at all, you start to start to question yourself and start to be like 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?'”

“And it goes away a little bit. You notice it and that's the dangerous part, because that can really mess with your mind," he added.