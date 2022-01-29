 
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Mira Rajput dedicates romantic song to Shahid Kapoor, See post

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, never misses out on a chance to share some mushy post for her husband that gives fans major relationship goals.

Recently, Mira, 27, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'lover' in a new video and dedicated a romantic song to Shahid.

In the candid clip, the Jab We Met actor can be seen wearing a flannel white-blue shirt with dark pants. He is also seen interacting with someone via his tab.

Sharing the clip, Mira captioned it, "Lover spotted." 

She also wrote, "Can I pap my own husband?" The song Aankhon Ke Darmiya by Rishbh Tiwari played in the background. Mira, who was behind the lens, wasn't visible in the video.

Earlier, she posted a selfie with the actor as they shared a kiss. However, in the photo neither Shahid's face nor their kiss was visible. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Sunday binge."

