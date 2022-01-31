 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her weekend with ‘Dadi’, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a glimpse of her weekend with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira, 25 took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos in saree after she decided she was going to wear a saree every Sunday.

She captioned her Sunday post as: “What a pretty colour! This Sunday is Dadi's saree. It's silk. That's all I know.”

Khan’s daughter wore a blue saree with a red border and paired it with a cropped black sleeveless top.

She wore jewellery and also a red bindi on her forehead.

In one of the photos, Ira can be seen posing with her ‘Dadi’.

She also posted a series of loved-up photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

