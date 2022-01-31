Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Kashmiri protestors clash with Indian police in Srinagar. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day.



According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Sindh will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).

In Pakistan, on February 5 every year, Kashmir Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Earlier, in December 2021, the federal government had issued a circular of public and optional holidays for 2022 and had marked February 5 a public holiday. However, an official notification has not been issued for the holiday yet.

The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India, with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.



The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).