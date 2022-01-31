 
pakistan
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Kashmiri protestors clash with Indian police in Srinagar. — AFP/File
Kashmiri protestors clash with Indian police in Srinagar. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Sindh will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).

In Pakistan, on February 5 every year, Kashmir Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Earlier, in December 2021, the federal government had issued a circular of public and optional holidays for 2022 and had marked February 5 a public holiday. However, an official notification has not been issued for the holiday yet.

The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India, with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.

The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). 

More From Pakistan:

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan

Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan
Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues

Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues
'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law

'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law
Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline

Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline
SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi

SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi
After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law

After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law
Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change

Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change
KP speeds up action against unvaccinated people, violators of COVID SOPs

KP speeds up action against unvaccinated people, violators of COVID SOPs
Judiciary needs to take stock of its declining reputation: Fawad

Judiciary needs to take stock of its declining reputation: Fawad

Latest

view all