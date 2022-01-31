Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ gets release date after multiple delays

Alia Bhatt's 'RRR', which was earlier slated to release early in January, will now hit theatres on March 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR fans are in for a treat as the trio’s highly-anticipated film RRR has finally zeroed in on a release date after multiple delays due to COVID-19, reported India Today.

The SS Rajamouli flick, which was earlier slated to release early in January, will now hit theatres on March 25, 2022, the producers of the film confirmed on Monday.

The announcement came on the film’s social media with new posters sharing the new release date with fans.

Have a look:

The film’s January 7 release was postponed due to a rise is COVID-19 cases in India, and the makers later hinted at a March 18 or April 28 release.

A statement shared earlier had stated, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022”