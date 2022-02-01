 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: 'I've become more family-oriented'

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’
Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’

Ranveer Singh, after flaunting stunning performance in action packed movies, is considering to stick to his usual family entertainers, as he recently expressed his desire to do more light-toned drama.

During his conversation with Mid-Day, the Padmaavat actor said that he wants his films to be enjoyed by a wider audience. 

“I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience,” said the Sooryavanshi actor.

Getting candid about his decision, Singh said, “I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I’ve realised that my circle has become smaller.”

“Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family,” he added.

On the work front, the actor recently hit box office with his sports-drama 83, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He is also gearing up for remake of 2005 Anniyan. 

