 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

PPP senior leader Rehman Malik. — Twitter
PPP senior leader Rehman Malik. — Twitter

PPP’s Rehman Malik has been shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator after his coronavirus symptoms have gotten worse.

Confirming the news, Senator Sehar Kamran wrote on Twitter: “Prayers for a speedy recovery, good health and long life of @SenRehmanMalik sahib, he is now quite serious due to COVID, admitted in ICU Shifa, currently on a ventilator.”

Per reports, the senior PPP leader had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago.

Country's COVID tally

It is pertinent to mention here that per data released by National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC), the country's active number of cases have seen a constant uptick and reached 102,103 on February 2.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, the country's daily case count, too, has seen a slight uptick in the last 24 hours as the number went up from 5,327 a day earlier to 6,047 after 61,190 diagnostic tests were conducted nationwide on February 1. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has also slightly surged to 9.88%.

More From Pakistan:

TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources

TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources
WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?

WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?
Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan
Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony

Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony
Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today

Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today
Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC

Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day
SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar

SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar
Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'
Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'

Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'
Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations

Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations
PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

Latest

view all