PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications

PPP senior leader Rehman Malik. — Twitter

PPP’s Rehman Malik has been shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator after his coronavirus symptoms have gotten worse.

Confirming the news, Senator Sehar Kamran wrote on Twitter: “Prayers for a speedy recovery, good health and long life of @SenRehmanMalik sahib, he is now quite serious due to COVID, admitted in ICU Shifa, currently on a ventilator.”



Per reports, the senior PPP leader had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago.

Country's COVID tally

It is pertinent to mention here that per data released by National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC), the country's active number of cases have seen a constant uptick and reached 102,103 on February 2.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, the country's daily case count, too, has seen a slight uptick in the last 24 hours as the number went up from 5,327 a day earlier to 6,047 after 61,190 diagnostic tests were conducted nationwide on February 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has also slightly surged to 9.88%.