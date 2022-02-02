 
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Prince William is advised to apologise to his brother Prince Harry over his past warning over the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Neil Sean has suggested that the brother’s strained relationship dates back to when William’s commented over Harry’s relationship with the former actress.

It is said that the Duke of Cambridge had advised his brother to “slow it down” when he first started dating Meghan and that it was crucial that he make the “right choice” for his future partner.

“As we know, way back at the very beginning of Prince Harry ’s courtship with the actress Meghan Markle, Prince William dared to suggest that he may wish to slow it down,” Neil said on his YouTube channel.

As a result, the Duke of Sussex reportedly got very upset.

“Now, according to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry got very upset at this insinuation that perhaps he wasn’t making the correct choices, and that truly was the stem of the argument,” the royal commentator continued.

He continued: “Prince William really feels that whatever he says, Prince Harry will take it as antagonistic, create an argument, explode.

“For Prince William and for Catherine, it’s very sad because they enjoyed a very good close relationship with Prince Harry.

“But according to that source, Prince Harry seemingly does not want to patch things up, kiss and make up until Prince William allegedly apologises for those comments all those years ago.”

