TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot in Attock

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi tied the knot today (Thursday) in an intimate ceremony in Nika Kalan area of Attock.

Rizvi's marriage was solemnised by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the presence of the groom's family and close relatives.

The TLP chief had left for Nika Kalan for the nikah ceremony earlier in the day.

TLP has invited its workers and leaders to attend Saad Rizvi's valima ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 6 in Lahore.

Sources within the party said that Rizvi’s valima ceremony will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar ground at 1pm, for which the authorities have given permission.

Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi just two days ahead of it.

The TLP chief had been betrothed to someone within his family by Khadim.