Thursday Feb 03 2022
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to launch personal NFT art collection

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

DeFi The Game collaborated with power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with an NFT collection to celebrate the duo as part of their ongoing collaboration with the Crypto.com.

The collection is also created featuring the two community creators Dressx and Damien Cifelli which will be launched on February 8, just in time with Malik’s 40th birthday.

The drop features 15 NFT collectibles which are divided into three parts to commemorate the couple’s career achievements and their relationship.  

"No better way to spend my birthday than announcing that Sania Mirza and I will be launching a personal art collection," tweeted Malik. 

On the other hand, Sania took to her Twitter and wrote: "Take a look at the artwork created for Shoaib and I by the incredibly talented Damien Cifelli including our personal favourite 'Adoration'." 


