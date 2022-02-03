Sushmita Sen pictured with Rohman Shawl months post break-up

Sushmita Sen was spotted out with ex-beau Rohman Shawl months after announcing their breakup

Bollywood starlet Sushmita Sen was spotted out with ex-beau Rohman Shawl months after announcing their amicable breakup on social media, reported Pinkvilla.

The former couple was photographed together in the backseat of a car, with Sushmita smiling and posing for paps while Rohman ducked from the shutterbugs surrounding the car.

The Aarya actress seemed laidback in a black sweatshirt while Rohman sported a denim jacket, however their full look was not visible in the photographs – it also did not help that Rohman tried his best to stay out of the frame.

The pictures come just over a month after Sushmita announced their breakup on her Instagram on December 23, in a post that said, “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… the love remains.”