Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head out in LA first time after welcoming child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spotted in rare sightings as they step out of the house after the birth of their child.

The couple, that welcomed parenthood via surrogate has been laying low ever since the big announcement. However, on Friday, Priyanka and Nick were seen heading out in Los Angeles.

Nick donned a black baseball hat, with red flannel, ripped jeans, and black Converse for the day while Priyanka wore a vibrant sweatsuit, sandals, and a large black purse on her arm. The duo wore their masks as they walked alongside one another.

Sources have told TMZ the couple welcomed a daughter who was born in a Southern California hospital on Saturday.



Their outing comes after the couple in a joint statement requested friends and media to respect their privacy during this new phase in their lives.