Saturday Feb 05 2022
‘Run Lola Run’ star Franka Potente lauds Taapsee Pannu's performance in ‘Looop Lapeta’

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy receiving praise for her spectacular performance in the latest release Looop Lapeta.

The Haseen Dilruba actress, who has successfully carved her own niche of hit films in Bollywood, has once again won over hearts of her fans with her performance in the latest Netflix release.

While she has garnered much appreciation from fans and fellow actors, much to her surprise - Hollywood star Franka Potente, who appeared in Run Lola Run, also lauded her performance in the film.

For the unversed, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic Run Lola Run.


On Friday, the Rashmi Rocket actress turned to Instagram and shared a video message from Franka, where she can be heard saying, “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured. I think it's really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck, Taapsee, you'll be amazing and I can't wait to see the film.”

Replying to Franka’s wishes, the Badla actress Taapsee wrote, “This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for Looop Lapeta and here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts.”

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, along with supporting actors Manik Papneja and Raghav Raj Kakker.

