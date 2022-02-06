Five soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

An AFP file photo of security forces' personnel.

Intelligence suggests terrorists suffered heavy causalities when Pak Army responded.

Pakistan expects Taliban govt will "not allow such activities in future."

Pakistan Army “determined to defend” country’s borders against terrorism.

At least five soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on the Pakistan troops stationed in Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistani troops responded befittingly to the attack, adding that as per “intelligence reports” the “terrorists suffered heavy causalities”.



The five soldiers that were martyred during the exchange of fire included 34-year-old Lance Naik Ajab Noor (resident of Karachi), 22-year-old Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (resident of Lakki Marwat), 23-year-old Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (resident of Karak), 18-year-old Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (resident of Bannu) and 27-year old Sepoy Sajid Ali (resident of Bahawalnagar).

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future,” said the ISPR in response to the attack.

Pakistan Army is “determined to defend” the country’s borders against terrorism and such “sacrifices” will further strengthen their resolve, the statement added.

Sheikh Rasheed urges Afghan Taliban to fulfil promise of controlling terrorism

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while condemning the attack in a statement, urged the Taliban government to “fulfil” its promise of controlling cross-border terrorism.

“We pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the security forces,” said the interior minister, adding that the sacrifices made by the security forces for the homeland will not go in vain.