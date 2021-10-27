Two soldiers martyred in Kurram while thwarting terrorist infiltration attempt at Afghan border

Lance Naik Asad, 24, resident of Kurram (left) and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat (right). — ISPR

Terrorists from Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border last night.

Lance Naik Asad, 24, and Sepoy Asif, 21, embraced martyrdom responding to the terrorist attack.

Pakistan has called on the interim Afghan government to ensure attacks stop.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred when security forces attempted to thwart terrorists' attempt to cross the fence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Kurram.

The incident took place on the night between October 26 and 27. Under cover of darkness, terrorists from the Afghanistan side attempted to cross the border into Pakistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Reacting to the threat, security forces initiated a prompt response and successfully thwarted the attempt. However, during exchange of fire, Lance Naik Asad, 24, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom.

The military's media wing said Islamabad strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future.

The ISPR said the armed forces were determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of the country's brave soldiers further strengthen the military's resolve.

Back in September, the spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said that Pakistan can rest assured it will "not have any threat from Afghanistan".

Pakistan and China had a day earlier called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people, as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country.

The demand came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.