Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts

Urmila Matondkar broke her silence on Shah Rukh Khan being trolled for his facial gesture after making Dua – Islamic prayer invocation, at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

The superstar attended the last rites of the legendary singer on February 7 after which he is being attacked for ‘spitting’ at the mortal remains.

Netizens who mistook his blowing air expression, have now been called out by the Judaai actor.

The 48-year-old actor appeared angry over the society’s ‘deteriorated’ mentality. She said, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting.”

The veteran slammed the trollers adding, “You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad,” reported India Today.

Reacting to the heart-wrenching news of India’s nightingale's demise, Matondkar expressed grief. She wrote on Twitter, “Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family"



