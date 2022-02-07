 
Showbiz
‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has set some major fitness goals as he shared his latest workout routine from the sets of his upcoming action-thriller film, Yodha.

The Ek Villain actor, who often shares pictures and videos from the sets of his coming projects, dropped a video of himself, where he can be seen flaunting his exceptional flexibility and body strength in an outdoor workout session.


He posted the video on his Instagram with a motivational caption, that reads, “No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover”

In the shared video, the Marjaavaan actor was seen using gymnastic rings that are tied to the branch of a tree and performing some effortless muscle-up followed by a full 360-degree turn. He was clad in a grey hoodie paired with white pants and black sneakers.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor is currently shooting in Bhopal with Yodha makers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, who was last seen in Shershaah, will also appear in Mission Majnu and a comedy-drama film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

