US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders

US Mission in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani nationals. Photo: Stock/file

ISLAMABAD: The US Mission in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani nationals renewing B1/B2 tourism and business visas at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi, The News reported.

Pakistani citizens aged 60 and over with valid or expired B1/B2 visas are eligible to participate. This procedure change will enhance customer service and streamline the renewal process for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens seeking tourism and business visas.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments were contacted directly and advised of the new procedure.



Please note, as required by US law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear for interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate General after submitting their applications.