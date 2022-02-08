 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

A man walks under an umbrella behind a glass screen covered with droplets of rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • PMD says light showers or drizzle are likely to continue till this afternoon.
  • Says dark clouds blanket Karachi in effect of westerly winds.
  • Says mercury is expected to drop further after February 9.

KARACHI: Karachi's weather turned a bit chilly as some parts of the mega city received drizzle on Tuesday morning, a day later than predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met department had forecast rain in Karachi on Monday.

According to chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz, light showers or drizzle are likely to continue till this afternoon.

Sarfaraz said that dark clouds have blanketed the port city in effect of westerly winds blowing in the country. However, he said, that the skies may be cleared up by this evening.

The chief meteorologist said that a wave of westerly winds with less intensity are currently gusting through Sindh, southeastern Balochistan, and upper areas of Pakistan.

As per the weather updates issued by the Met department, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 12°C to 13°C at the night in Karachi; however, the mercury is expected to drop further after February 9.

“Partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper areas of the country [Tuesday]," it said.

Meanwhile, downpour with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir, and scattered light rain/drizzle with snow is likely to fall over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

