Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif

(L-R) MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar and Amir Khan attend a meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal. — Twitter/@pml_org

MQM-P leader Amir Khan says people “want to get rid of government as soon as possible”.

“Today's ally can become tomorrow's rival,” Shahbaz says.

PML-N hopeful that MQM-P will take decision which is in favour of people.

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of turning a blind eye to Karachi’s problems.

Addressing a press conference flanked by MQM-P Deputy Convenor Amir Khan and other party members, Shahbaz said that PM Imran is not concerned about the problems of the masses but is only “concerned about the Opposition.”

“Life has become hard for people due to additional taxes, rising electricity prices, etc,” he said, adding that all these issues were discussed with the MQM-P delegation in a meeting held before the press conference.

MQM-P is one of the allies of the incumbent PTI government.

Shahbaz was of the view that the people of Pakistan had not imagined a “more corrupt government in history" as compared to the current government.

Recalling the tenure of PML-N, the party president said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif initiated projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Karachi.

Shahbaz said that during the meeting, PML-N members urged the MQM-P leaders to think about Pakistan before they think about their alliance with the PTI-led government.



“Today's ally can become tomorrow's rival,” he said, adding that the delegation will discuss all issues highlighted during the meeting with their party leadership in Karachi.

‘People want to get rid of govt’

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that people “want to get rid of the government as soon as possible.”

He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders will be put before the party committee.

Khan further added that the two parties have already agreed to work together for the betterment of the country.

“There are no two opinions about the devastating economic conditions of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the MQM-P also has reservations regarding the rising inflation.

“Inflation has become unbearable and a solution needs to be found as soon as possible,” he asserted.

'Karachi is in ruins': Amir Khan

Khan further added that Karachi has fallen into “ruins”. He told the media that the concerns regarding inflation have been brought up in front of the federal government.

He also added that political issues, including the no-confidence motion, should be first finalised by the Opposition. “They should make an agenda first,” he said, adding that the party will take a decision keeping the betterment of the public in view.

'Nawaz Sharif has the authority to take decisions'

Speaking about party supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz said that the party members have given the authority to him to make decisions for the party and the workers and leaders will support him.

“I have been given the responsibility to contact all other parties,” he said, adding that all these matters will be discussed during a meeting with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Shahbaz was hopeful that MQM-P will take a decision that will be in the favour of the people.

Answering questions regarding PM Imran Khan’s decision to initiate a communication campaign, PML-N president said: “Let Imran Khan face the public they will tell him the exact price of wheat and flour.”