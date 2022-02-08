 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Bollywood action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the screen space for the first time in director Ali Abbas Zafar's film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The makers of the upcoming movie dropped the first glimpse of the film today, leaving fans excited for their favourite stars in a high octane, action-packed film.

Taking to Instagram, the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay shared the first teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with his millions of fans and followers. He captioned the post, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."


Sharing the action-packed teaser, the Sooryanvanshi star also revealed the release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the film will hit the theatres on Christmas 2023.

The WAR actor, too shared the video, captioning it "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!!"


Reports are making rounds that actress Sharddha Kapoor will join the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the female lead.

The Pooja Entertainment production film will be released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'
Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song

Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song
‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022
'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

"Didi And I:" Asha Bhosle shares memorable pic with late sister Lata Mangeshkar
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts
Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why

Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why
Shah Rukh Khan’s special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan’s special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar wins hearts
Abida Parveen pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Her voice was gift from God’

Abida Parveen pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Her voice was gift from God’

Latest

view all