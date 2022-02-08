Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Bollywood action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the screen space for the first time in director Ali Abbas Zafar's film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The makers of the upcoming movie dropped the first glimpse of the film today, leaving fans excited for their favourite stars in a high octane, action-packed film.

Taking to Instagram, the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay shared the first teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with his millions of fans and followers. He captioned the post, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."





Sharing the action-packed teaser, the Sooryanvanshi star also revealed the release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the film will hit the theatres on Christmas 2023.

The WAR actor, too shared the video, captioning it "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!!"





Reports are making rounds that actress Sharddha Kapoor will join the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the female lead.

The Pooja Entertainment production film will be released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.