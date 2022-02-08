Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit Windsor Castle when Prince Chares takes the throne, according to new report.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could take over Windsor Castle, which is around 1,000 years old is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, after Charles' departure to Buckingham Palace.

Kate and William's London base is currently Kensington Palace while they also have Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, given to them by the Queen.



Camilla's husband Charles wants to move into Buckingham Palace as he reportedly finds Windsor Castle "too noisy" as it's located under the Heathrow flight path.

After Charles move, Prince William and Kate will 'ultimately inherit the castle - but keep their domestic and work base at Kensington Palace in London. There are also reports that the Cambridges have been looking in west London for senior schools for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.