Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone is reacting to a fan comment on her intimate scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi in upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview, the Piku star answered if she asked for permission from husband Ranveer Singh before saying yes to the mentioned scenes. 

“It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

The actor further added that Ranveer is really proud of her work in Gehraiyaan.

“I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

In a previous interview with PTI, Deepika admitted having an intimacy director on set made things much more comfortable for both her and Siddhant.

"(Having an intimacy director) adds an element of security, comfort and trust. But there is so much more to the film than intimacy. The intimacy comes in when you are trying to be authentic with modern-day relationships. It's just a part of the film. A lot of time we shy away from showing what relationships in real life are or what they could be on screen."

