PSL 2022: DC Lahore orders closure of selected schools at 1pm

With the Lahore-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 to kick-off from tomorrow (February 10) the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore has ordered the closure of educational institutions situated at eleven different streets of the city at 1pm.

In view of the matches, the DC has sent a letter to the director colleges and other officers.

According to the letter, the decision has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Educational institutions on Davis Road, Main Boulevard, Wahdat Road, Shimla Pahari, Canal Road, and Zahoor Elahi Road will be closed at 1pm.

The Lahore-leg matches will be held from February 10 to 27, and preparations are in full swing ahead of the first match tomorrow which will see Peshawar Zalmi locking horns against the in-from Multan Sultans.