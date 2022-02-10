Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam is all set to amaze audiences with her acting prowess.

The actor dropped the official trailer of her thriller film A Thursday on Wednesday.

"What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation," she captioned alongside the video.



A Thursday showcases the story of a teacher, Naina, who kidnaps her 16 kindergarten students and threatens police to shoot them in alphabetical order, if the Prime Minister wouldn’t talk to her on the phone.

The suspense drama stars Yami Gautam alongside Dimple Kapadia as the Prime Minister of India, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni as Police Officers.

The movie is to be released on 17th February 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Some fans on social media think it to be a sequel of Naseeruddin Shah’s starrer ‘A Wednesday’

