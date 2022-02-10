 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Yami Gautam promises shaking thriller with A Thursday trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam is all set to amaze audiences with her acting prowess.

The actor dropped the official trailer of her thriller film A Thursday on Wednesday. 

"What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation," she captioned alongside the video.

A Thursday showcases the story of a teacher, Naina, who kidnaps her 16 kindergarten students and threatens police to shoot them in alphabetical order, if the Prime Minister wouldn’t talk to her on the phone. 

The suspense drama stars Yami Gautam alongside Dimple Kapadia as the Prime Minister of India, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni as Police Officers. 

The movie is to be released on 17th February 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Some fans on social media think it to be a sequel of Naseeruddin Shah’s starrer ‘A Wednesday’ 

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video

Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video
Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’

Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’
Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh
Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month
Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Latest

view all