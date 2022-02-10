Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie

Bollywood action superstar Tiger Shroff is giving fans major fitness goals as the actor shared jaw-dropping snap of his chiseled body on Instagram.

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself showing off his well -defined muscles.

Sharing the post, the 31-year-old actor wrote, “Grateful for another productive day. Stay healthy everyone.”

The picture is surely an eye-candy for his fans, as he has managed to motivate his millions of followers by staying fit and active.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl.