 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie
Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie

Bollywood action superstar Tiger Shroff is giving fans major fitness goals as the actor shared jaw-dropping snap of his chiseled body on Instagram.

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself showing off his well -defined muscles.

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

Sharing the post, the 31-year-old actor wrote, “Grateful for another productive day. Stay healthy everyone.”

The picture is surely an eye-candy for his fans, as he has managed to motivate his millions of followers by staying fit and active.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal
Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage
Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office
Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Latest

view all