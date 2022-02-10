 
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar's embarrassing K3G incident left Parineeti Chopra in laughing fits

Karan Johar has shared details of an embarrassing incident that happened on the set of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham in Egypt on the show Colors TV show Hunarbaaz.

A snippet from the show posted on Colors TV on Instagram showed Parineeti Chopra cracking up as Johar shared the anecdote.

The incident occurred during the filming of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song Sooraj Hua Maddham, recalled the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

“There was a location which was just limestone structures for hundreds of kilometers. There was no one else, just us. It felt like if there is heaven, this is it. It was really beautiful – white sand and white limestone structures.”

“I had an upset stomach that morning and I had loose motions. There was no tent or bathroom nearby, so I decided to go behind a huge limestone structure and do my business because I couldn’t hold it in," added Johar. 

"So I went and as soon as I started, I heard a faint sound. I turned and I saw a Hollywood crew who were there on a location search," Johar shared, cracking up. 

"Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, ‘Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect,” Johar concluded.

Watch:



