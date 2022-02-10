Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Aamir is flaunting her married life on social media.

The 18-year-old, who tied the knot with Liaquat Wednesday night, turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share her first morning in Karachi.

"Good Morning Pakistan and specially Karachi, my new home," she captioned a PDA-filled photo with husband.



In another video, the TikToker was spotted cozying up to Aamir Liaquat while she confessed her love.

"The soul cannot be separated from the soul," she captioned.



Earlier in the day, Aamir announced that he has tied the knot with Dania after former wife Tuba announced divorce from the politician.

"Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn," he announced.

