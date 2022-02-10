 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi seeks Shahbaz, Bilawal's support for South Punjab

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

  • Qureshi approaches Shahbaz and  Bilalwal by writing them letters to cooperate regarding matters concerning the development of South Punjab.
  • Earlier, Qureshi said the main hindrance in fulfilling the hopes of 35 million people is a Constitutional amendment that requires a two-thirds majority of Parliament.
  • Qureshi invites both the Opposition leaders and asked them to work with PTI in order to remove this obstacle.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday approached the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari by writing them letters and asking them to cooperate in matters concerning the development of South Punjab, Geo News reported.

The minister wrote the letters in his capacity as the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Both the letters have been received in the chambers of both the leaders in the Parliament, the report said.

Earlier, in a statement, Qureshi had said the main hindrance in fulfilling the hopes of 35 million people of South Punjab is a Constitutional amendment that requires a two-thirds majority of Parliament.

Qureshi invited both the Opposition leaders and asked them to work with the PTI in order to remove this obstacle and play a historic role in making this initiative a reality for the future of 35 million people.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

