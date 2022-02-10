Aamir Liaquat's daughter Dua Aamir reacts to father's marriage

Aamir Liaquat's daughter Dua Amir (L), PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat and his newlywed wife Syeda Dania Shah— Instagram

Following the news of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Aamir Liaqat's third marriage, his daughter Dua Aamir came forward and reacted to the news on Instagram, asking the people to "stop commenting or mentioning her in posts regarding her family".

Dua took to Instagram and urged the people to stop discussing personal matters related to her life.

— Screengrab/Instagram

"This account is for my artwork and if you cannot respect that, you are welcome to unfollow," she wrote.



She further said that "she is not going to entertain any comments or DMs (direct messages) about my personal life".

Aamir Liaquat ties the knot for third time

Earlier today, Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him.

Hussain, taking to Instagram, said he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.

The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”.

“I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he added.

Tuba Anwar announces khula from Aamir Liaquat

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Liaquat's second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, said she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.

In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.

