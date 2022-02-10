 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa installs Maj Gen Syed Shahab Shahid as colonel commandant of Ordnance Corps

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

  • Army chief attends the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre in Malir Karachi.
  • The COAS appreciates Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism.
  • Gen Bajwa also visits PAF Air War College Institute in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday attended the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre in Malir Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps. 

The COAS appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from the Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa also visited PAF Air War College Institute in Karachi. Addressing the participants of the 35th Air War Course, he appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements, the statement said.

The COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage. He said that "superiority in the modern-day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts."

"We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary," the army chief reiterated.

He also visited the Fauji Foundation (FF) setups in Karachi where he was given a detailed brief on the ongoing and future projects of the FF. Gen Bajwa appreciated the performance and commitment of FF towards the provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival in Karachi, the COAS was accompanied by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed. 

More From Pakistan:

KP govt to de-notify five-kanal land to facilitate hotel construction in Nathiagali

KP govt to de-notify five-kanal land to facilitate hotel construction in Nathiagali
PM Imran Khan distributed appreciation certificates among his 'chamchas': BIlawal

PM Imran Khan distributed appreciation certificates among his 'chamchas': BIlawal

Who is Aamir Liaquat's third wife?

Who is Aamir Liaquat's third wife?
FM Qureshi seeks Shahbaz, Bilawal's support for South Punjab

FM Qureshi seeks Shahbaz, Bilawal's support for South Punjab

Sindh to issue licenses to teachers

Sindh to issue licenses to teachers
Money-laundering case: Court to indict Shahbaz, Hamza on Feb 18

Money-laundering case: Court to indict Shahbaz, Hamza on Feb 18
LHC declares blacklisting of passports illegal

LHC declares blacklisting of passports illegal
Pakistan rejects India's 'preposterous comments' on Pak-China joint statement

Pakistan rejects India's 'preposterous comments' on Pak-China joint statement

Karachi: Unknown men gun down school teacher, injure son

Karachi: Unknown men gun down school teacher, injure son

Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP

Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP
PTI lawmakers 'ready to jump ship' after Imran Khan's failures: Maryam Nawaz

PTI lawmakers 'ready to jump ship' after Imran Khan's failures: Maryam Nawaz
Why are student unions still illegal in Pakistan?

Why are student unions still illegal in Pakistan?

Latest

view all