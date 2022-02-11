Minor Lahore girl 'sexually assaulted' in school's premises

Punjab police personnel stand near a police van. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Victim's family lodges official complaint after school's negligence.

Medical examination of victim conducted, investigations underway.

CM Buzdar orders strict action against culprit.

LAHORE: A minor girl, aged 10, was allegedly assaulted sexually by an unidentified man in a school in the Shahdara area of the provincial capital, The News reported citing the victim's father.



The victim's father Ali Hassan alleged that he informed the school's principal about the offence but she didn't pay any heed to it.

However, the affected family reported the matter to the police, lodging an official complaint against the suspect.

The police said that the medical examination of the victim had been conducted and further investigations were underway.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Lahore police on the status of investigations and ordered strict legal action against the culprit.