Shahbaz Sharif to meet PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers soon: sources

A collage showing pictures of PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (left) and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (right) and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif (centre). Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Sources say "mutual friends" trying to bring disgruntled Tareen group and PML-Q closer.

Say Shahbaz likely to visit PML-Q leaders at their residence this Sunday.

Per reports, PMD chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will call Shahbaz today.

LAHORE: Amid increasing interactions between Opposition parties and the ruling PTI's allies, another meeting of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PML-Q's Chauhdry brothers is expected in the coming days, Geo News has reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PML-N president is expected to visit the residence of the PML-Q leaders this Sunday.

Moreover, the sources told Geo News that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to call Shahbaz today.

They said that the leaders would share views on the current political situation of the country and finalise a programme to launch an anti-government movement.



Later, the Opposition leaders will attend a PMD meeting virtually.

'Mutual friends' trying to bring Tareen group, PML-Q closer

Meanwhile, a preliminary round of contacts between members of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen's group has been completed and an official meeting of the group is likely to be called.

They said that after meetings with the PML-N leaders, efforts to develop connections between the disgruntled Tarin group and PML-Q leaders are underway.

Some "mutual friends" are trying to bring the two groups closer and the Tareen group will launch its political activities in full spirit from next week, the sources said.

Tareen group to fully participate in politics: sources

Sources revealed that the Tareen group will not steer clear of the political scenario. Instead, it will play its full role in national politics and it has already started informal meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz has reportedly made contact with Tareen and talks between the two leaders have been going on for several days.

Moreover, Shahbaz also held had a meeting with the PTI government's ally, MQM-P on Tuesday, with the PML-N leader claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned a “blind eye” to Karachi’s problems.