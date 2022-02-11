Pro-Khalistan group urge Muslims to start ‘hijab referendum’ in India

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice can be seen protesting. — Photo by author

Pro-Khalistan group asks Indian Muslims to carve out “Urduistan”.

Sikhs For Justice call for formation of Muslim majority country.

“Today ban is on hijab, tomorrow it will be azan, namaz, then Quran," SFJ leader says.

LONDON/NEW YORK: Citing hijab ban attempts as an existentialist threat to Muslims, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has called upon Muslims in India to start a "hijab referendum" to carve out “Urduistan” in the areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the Muslim majority will be able to "freely practise their religious beliefs."

SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a video message, termed the Modi-led government a "Hindu fascist regime" which is adhering to the concept of homogenised majority and cultural hegemony.

“Today the ban is on hijab, tomorrow it will be azan, namaz, and then Quran. Now is the time to stand up for “Urduistan” — a Muslim-dominated country.”

Pannun has called on Indian Muslims to “learn from Pakistan” and assured Muslims of India that the SFJ will help them organise and fund the “hijab referendum” movement to oppose the union of India.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan Canadian Sikhs gathered at the Indian Consulates in Birmingham, Toronto, and Vancouver to express solidarity with the Sikh woman who was gang-raped and paraded in the streets by Hindu supremacists in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on the Republic Day of India.

The protestors said that the heinous crime against the Sikh women motivated by gender, religious affiliation, and ethnicity is being covered up by Delhi's police commissioner — who has been hand-picked and appointed by Prime Minister Modi.

On January 26, 2022 — the Republic Day of India — a 20-year old Sikh woman, mother of a three-year-old child was brutally gang-raped, tortured, and then paraded through the streets of New Delhi while the country was jubilantly celebrating national Republic Day.

One of the viral video footage shows the victim being beaten and abused by Hindu families, including women and children forcing the victim to walk while onlookers cheer.

Pannun said: “The rape of Sikh women in the Indian capital is part of ongoing practice of using rape and sexual violence as a tool against women of religious and ethnic minorities. In 2019 alone, over 32,000 rapes were reported with majority of victims belonging to minorities.”