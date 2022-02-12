 
sports
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Shadab Khan becomes highest wicket-taking spinner in PSL

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan in action after dismissing a Quetta Gladiators batter. — PCB
Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan in action after dismissing a Quetta Gladiators batter. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan, on Saturday, became the most successful spinner in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by surpassing Muhammad Nawaz.

The 23-year-old cricketer reached this milestone in the 14th over of Quetta’s innings when he got the wicket of James Vince. That was his wicket number 62 in the history of PSL — the most by any spinner in the tournament.

He surpassed Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz who had taken 61 wickets in 66 PSL games. Nawaz was earlier ruled out of remainders of PSL due to an injury — thus has no chance to reclaim his position.

Shadab has played 58 PSL matches, all for Islamabad United, to become the most successful spinner in the tournament.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir has taken 49, while Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has taken 47 PSL wickets.

Only two bowlers (Wahab Riaz, 96 and Hassan Ali, 78 — both fast bowlers) have taken more wickets than Shadab in the tournament.

Shadab has taken 17 wickets in PSL 7, so far, which also makes him the leading bowler of the tournament this year.

The 17 wickets tally is also the most by any spinner in a single edition of PSL. Before him, the young left-arm spinner of Karachi Kings Umar Khan had taken 15 wickets in 2019.

