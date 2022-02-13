 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

  • Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan refutes "rumours" that first lady was staying with her in Lahore after fighting with PM.
  • Rumours of the couple's fight started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.
  • Gill says govt already approached courts to take action against journalist who spread rumors.

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the government has approached the country's courts against a journalist who issued  "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The SAPM said that "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."

A day ago, a journalist had claimed that Bushra Bibi had "gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan's house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups. 

When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.

"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore in a long time," Farah Khan said. "The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they have not had any fights."

Farah Khan said that people's personal lives should not be dragged into politics and condemned the "fake propaganda" spread about the first lady.

Gill also confirmed that as against the rumours, both Bushra Bibi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are currently in Islamabad and that the rumours of their separation are completely baseless.

Thumbnail image: @PTIofficial/Twitter

