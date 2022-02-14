 
pakistan
PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

LAHORE: Former President and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, has been shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated, The News reported on Monday.

According to the former president's personal physician, Zardari has been transferred to a private hospital in Lahore for medical examination and testing.  

Routine checkups will be conducted at the hospital, said Zardari's personal physician.

On the other hand, the PPP leader has cancelled all activities in Lahore following a doctor's advice that he should take complete rest.

