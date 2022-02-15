 
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a swoon-worthy snap of himself and his wife Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day and since then the fans can not stop gushing over them.

On Monday, taking to Instagram The Jab We Met actor has shared a romantic picture with Mira and penned a loved-filled message on a special day.

Sharing the picture the 40-year-old actor wrote, “Happy valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life.”

In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug, while he captures the moment in the camera.

Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the couple and complimented them in the comment section.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in a sports drama Jersey which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to COVID 19.


