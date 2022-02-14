Scholarships for Afghan students to play vital role in their country's development: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing the meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan in Islamabad on Monday, February 14, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/PMO

PM Imran Khan says priority must be given to trade, healthcare, and communication projects in Afghanistan

Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, he says.

Reiterates international community must help avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the fourth meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan and said that Afghan students studying in Pakistani universities will help in playing a vital role in the development of Afghanistan and continue to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The prime minister said that scholarships for Afghan students shall be continued and all necessary resources should be made available to them.

While discussing the potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the premier said that Pakistan accords top priority to business-to-business relationships and communication projects and will provide full facilitation on behalf of the Pakistani government.

He stated that Pakistan will support hospitals it helped build in Afghanistan as well as work to construct more roads and rail connectivity with Afghanistan.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf had provided a detailed briefing to the Apex Committee regarding Afghanistan. The prime minister directed relevant ministries to escalate the projects and commitments announced to help the Afghan people.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Shoukat Fayaz Tarin, Fawad Ahmed, Shafqat Mehmood, Azam Khan Swati, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan, and senior civil and military officers.

'No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now'

A day prior, PM Imran Khan had said that there was "no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan," so the "only option the world has right now is to engage with the Taliban for things to move forward."

In an exclusive interview with Fareed Fareed Zakaria for CNN, the premier talked about Pakistan's diplomatic relations with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, the current state of the war on terror, and other issues.

PM said that sooner or later, the Taliban will have to be recognised by the world as it is about the well-being and future of about 40 million Afghans.

"Forty million people in Afghanistan are in dire straits because of the ongoing situation in the country," the premier had said, adding that the people of the United States should understand that disliking the Taliban government is one thing but thinking about the welfare of the Afghans is another as they are facing "extreme difficulties."

"Afghanistan is on the verge of experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis," PM Imran Khan said. "Considering the circumstances, is there any other alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan? No, there isn't."

The premier questioned how would it be beneficial for the people of Afghanistan if the Taliban government is overthrown.

"Therefore, the only alternative we have is to work with the Taliban government [for the sake of the Afghans] because turning the Taliban away would only lead to chaos in the country," PM Imran Khan reiterated.

Answering a question, the PM said that Pakistan already has three million Afghan refugees so the country does not have the capacity to accept more.

"The Afghan people are being severely affected by the non-recognition of the Taliban government and the freezing of their banking system," the premier said.

Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid

Last month, PM Imran Khan, while chairing the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, had reiterated that Pakistan was committed to providing all possible support to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We welcome United Nations’ (UN) appeal for aid to Afghanistan,” he had said.

During the meeting last month, the committee was briefed about the progress made on the relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, comprising 50,000 MT of wheat among other food commodities, emergency and medical supplies, winter shelters and other goods.

The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan was on the verge of famine and crisis as the weather was growing harsher and making it difficult for people to get enough food and shelter.

It also reiterated its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid to avert economic collapse and save precious lives in Afghanistan at this critical juncture.

The PM further stated that the premier directed the authorities concerned to boost bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to stave off the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower specialised in medical, IT, finance, and accounting.

The premier had issued directives to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.