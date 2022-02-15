 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
ASKKSAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Govt not worried about opposition rallying allies for no-confidence vote: FM Qureshi

By
ASKKSAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

  • FM says PTI have trust on PML-Q and they are standing with the government.
  • He says PPP and PML-N are under psychological stress and their workers have become frustrated with the party.
  • Shah Mehmood says I don’t consider any list as Imran Khan has shown his trust on me.

Foreign Minister and PTI Vice-Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied that the government was panicking as the opposition met with allies to rally support for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on Geo News Programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government was not panicked by the opposition’s conclave with PTI alliances, adding that "we already knew that these meetings are nothing more than table talks."

"From the very first day, PTI had trust in PML-Q. They are standing with the government and my statements are on record regarding the opposition’s meetings with our alliance," he added.

Speaking about PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif's meeting with government coalition partner PML-Q, he said that Shahbaz Sharif's meeting with PML-Q has badly damaged the PML-N narrative as the Nawaz Sharif party has sacrificed its narrative according to the need.

Shah Mehmood further said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, are under extreme psychological stress and their people have become frustrated with the party. However, just to encourage party workers and to make sure that victory is near, both parties are meeting with the government alliances.

On a question he said, the PTI leader said that Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) is Fazl-ur-Rehman’s home town, but the people of DIK voted for the PTI candidate with a clean majority. However, the PTI victory proved that the masses are rejecting the opposition's narratives, said FM Qureshi.

Related items

Shah Mehmood went on to say that our allies would not gain anything if they opted for the PPP and PML-N in a vote on a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

He questioned whether PML-N would surrender Punjab to PML-Q.

Responding to the PM's certificate of appreciation for the ten best ministries, Qureshi said that the Prime Minister has always appreciated foreign office performance in the cabinet.

The Foreign Minister said that India has 1200 diplomats while Pakistan has only 400. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s foreign office performance is always compared with India, and even Bangladesh is providing a huge budget for its foreign ministry as compared to Pakistan.

Despite this fact, the foreign ministry's performance is commendable, he added.

He further said, "I don’t consider the review committee list for judging ministry performance important. What matters to me is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s satisfaction and trust in me as he is my leader and party chairman," he said, adding that "Imran Khan has shown his trust in me and I am satisfied."

More From Pakistan:

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to jack up from today

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to jack up from today
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio drops further

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio drops further

Maryam Nawaz castigates PTI govt for arresting journalist

Maryam Nawaz castigates PTI govt for arresting journalist
Scholarships for Afghan students to play vital role in their country's development: PM

Scholarships for Afghan students to play vital role in their country's development: PM
FIA arrests journalist for running 'cheap trends' against PM Imran Khan on social media

FIA arrests journalist for running 'cheap trends' against PM Imran Khan on social media
Govt to scrap COVID-19 restrictions in cities below 10% positivity ratio: sources

Govt to scrap COVID-19 restrictions in cities below 10% positivity ratio: sources
Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen diplomatic ties, bilateral relations

Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen diplomatic ties, bilateral relations

Forces gun down terrorist, foil suicidal attempt in North Waziristan

Forces gun down terrorist, foil suicidal attempt in North Waziristan

PDM chief Fazl meets PTI's estranged leader Tareen: sources

PDM chief Fazl meets PTI's estranged leader Tareen: sources
TikTok removes more than 6 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines

TikTok removes more than 6 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines
PML-Q assures PM Imran Khan of support amid Opposition row

PML-Q assures PM Imran Khan of support amid Opposition row
Corrupt have united against democratically-elected govt: Fawad

Corrupt have united against democratically-elected govt: Fawad

Latest

view all