Govt not worried about opposition rallying allies for no-confidence vote: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister and PTI Vice-Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied that the government was panicking as the opposition met with allies to rally support for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on Geo News Programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government was not panicked by the opposition’s conclave with PTI alliances, adding that "we already knew that these meetings are nothing more than table talks."

"From the very first day, PTI had trust in PML-Q. They are standing with the government and my statements are on record regarding the opposition’s meetings with our alliance," he added.

Speaking about PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif's meeting with government coalition partner PML-Q, he said that Shahbaz Sharif's meeting with PML-Q has badly damaged the PML-N narrative as the Nawaz Sharif party has sacrificed its narrative according to the need.

Shah Mehmood further said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, are under extreme psychological stress and their people have become frustrated with the party. However, just to encourage party workers and to make sure that victory is near, both parties are meeting with the government alliances.

On a question he said, the PTI leader said that Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) is Fazl-ur-Rehman’s home town, but the people of DIK voted for the PTI candidate with a clean majority. However, the PTI victory proved that the masses are rejecting the opposition's narratives, said FM Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood went on to say that our allies would not gain anything if they opted for the PPP and PML-N in a vote on a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

He questioned whether PML-N would surrender Punjab to PML-Q.

Responding to the PM's certificate of appreciation for the ten best ministries, Qureshi said that the Prime Minister has always appreciated foreign office performance in the cabinet.

The Foreign Minister said that India has 1200 diplomats while Pakistan has only 400. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s foreign office performance is always compared with India, and even Bangladesh is providing a huge budget for its foreign ministry as compared to Pakistan.

Despite this fact, the foreign ministry's performance is commendable, he added.

He further said, "I don’t consider the review committee list for judging ministry performance important. What matters to me is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s satisfaction and trust in me as he is my leader and party chairman," he said, adding that "Imran Khan has shown his trust in me and I am satisfied."