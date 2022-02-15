Maryam Nawaz castigates PTI govt for arresting journalist

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. — Reuters/File

Maryam asks if Imran Khan is a sacred cow, whose failure and plunder can’t be criticized?

Maryam Nawaz says FIA should also refrain from being a puppet of the government.

FIA arrested a journalist for running indecent trends against PM on social media.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz criticised the incumbent government for arresting journalists for running trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media, Geo News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested journalist Sabir Hashmi, accused of running indecent trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

In a Tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "Journalist Sabir Mehmood's abduction is proof of the government's bafflement."

The PML-N vice president also hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of a journalist.

Is Imran Khan a sacred cow, whose failure and plunder can’t be criticized? She questioned

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the whole party is standing with the journalist and the FIA should also refrain from being a puppet of the government.

'Cheap and intolerable act'

On Monday, while chairing a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it "cheap and intolerable," adding that "such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned."

'Strict action to be taken against accused'

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday had said that the government has approached the country's courts against a journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The SAPM said that "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."

A day ago, a journalist claimed that Bushra Bibi had "gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan's house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.

When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.