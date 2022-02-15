 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio drops further

A woman wearing mask pillion rides with a man amid several other motorcycles on a road. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan reports only 2,597 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
  • New cases place country's coronavirus positivity ratio at 5.4%.
  • 27 more people succumb to coronavirus, taking death toll to 29,828 overnight.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped further to 5.4% in a single day as the country continues to witness an irregular graph, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.

As per the new stats, only 2,597 out of 48,037 COVID-19 diagnostic tests — performed during the last 24 hours — came back positive, pushing the country's positivity ratio further down to 5.4%. However, the new cases placed Pakistan's total coronavirus case count at 1,488,958.

Meanwhile, 27 more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 29,828.

The NCOC stats suggested that the recovery of 3,804 coronavirus patients took the active case count down to 75,405 in a single day.

Govt to scrap COVID-19 restrictions in cities below 10% positivity ratio: sources

Amid a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the federal government on Monday decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days, Geo News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government will ease the coronavirus measures today (Tuesday) which includes the resumption of regular classes and indoor dining as the infection rate has come down significantly nationwide.

According to sources, "dine-in will be allowed with SOPs and children under 12 years would be allowed to start normal classes."

The NCOC had imposed restrictions last month when the fifth COVID-19 wave spread in the country with major cities reporting a very high positivity ratio.

Earlier, schools were allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. However, for students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC had recommended 100% attendance.

Meanwhile, there was a complete ban on indoor dining.

