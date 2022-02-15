Govt allies will realise there is no option but to oust PTI leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

Iqbal says those who can see their political future under Khan’s leadership will cut ties with PTI-led government.

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday has said that the allies of the government will soon realise that there is no other option than to oust the incumbent government, Geo News reported.



Talking during the show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," Iqbal said that those who can see their political future under Khan’s leadership will cut ties with the PTI-led government. Meanwhile, the parties standing beside the government will "not be forgiven by the people."

The PML-N secretary-general said that there would be two options if the no-confidence motion succeeds.

”One of the options is that if the Opposition and PTI candidates fail to win the backing of the Parliament, then the president will be forced to dissolve assemblies,” he said.

“The second option would be if another person is chosen for the position of prime minister, that person will act as the interim prime minister who will announce new elections after electoral reforms,” Iqbal added.

PDM decides to move no-confidence motion against PTI

A few days back, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.



After a PDM meeting, Fazl had said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to have them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly — a prerequisite to bringing about a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The PDM chief also said that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting have decided nemine contradicente that this "illegal government should be sent packing."

"We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that the government's allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.

"The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so. Without preparations, we cannot give a date, so let us do our work," he said.



