PTI's Jahangir Tareen group breaks silence, conducts political meeting

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the members of PTI's Jahangir Tareen faction on Tuesday has decided to call a formal political meeting, Geo News reported.

Sources privy to the matter said that the consultative meeting will take place at the residence of Awn Chaudhry, who will host a dinner for the Parliamentary Members (MPs) of the Tareen Group.

The sources further added that the members of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly will discuss the political situation in the country during the meeting.

The Tareen group will review its political role and the anti-governmental stance of the Opposition.

Fazl meets Tareen: sources

In a bid to intensify the no-confidence motion bid against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition has been approaching the political parties to overthrow the PTI-led government.



According to the sources, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met Tareen two days ago.

According to reports, some mutual friends arranged a meeting between Fazl and Tareen as the former sought help from PTI's estranged leader regarding the current situation and future issues.

However, JUI leader Akram Khan Durrani refuted the reports of the meeting, but added that Fazl and Tareen "might meet in future."

Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had met PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers — allies of the PTI-led government — at their residence after 14 years as the Opposition seeks to mount pressure on the government.



Sources said the meeting lasted an hour and a half, where the Opposition leader sought PML-Q, who is a crucial ally of the government in Punjab and Centre, to support them in their quest of overthrowing Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.



"Back us in our bid to bring a no-confidence motion against [PM Imran Khan]. The Opposition has a unanimous stance that the government should go home," sources quoted Shabaz as saying.

In response, according to sources, the Chaudhry brothers told Shahbaz that they would "consult their party leaders on the current political situation" as the coming days "are important".