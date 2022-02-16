PPP announces party's long march schedule

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday has announced the schedule of the party’s long march that is set to take place on February 27.

The long march — led by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — will start from Karachi and will reach the capital in 10 days passing through 34 different cities.

According to the schedule, the long march will start from Karachi’s Mazar-e-Quaid on February 27 and will stay in Sukkur overnight. PPP leader Khurshid Shah will host the convoy in Sukkur, where Bilawal will address the gathering.

The marchers' next stop will be Rahim Yar Khan on February 28, while they will reach Multan on March 1, where they will be hosted by the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

On March 2, the long march will reach Chichawatni where it will gather 100,000 people.

After that, the march will reach Lahore on March 3 where more people will gather to leave for Wazirabad on March 4. The last stop of the march will be Islamabad on March 6.