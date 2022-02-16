 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
No trust motion will make its way when PTI allies stop receiving calls: Shahid Khaqan

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo:File
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also questions National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s performance in country.
  • Former premier berates the PTI-led government for rising electricity and fuel prices. 
  • He says that this is the level of politics in country and this is a bitter reality. 

PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PTI allies have clearly stated to stand beside government as long as the state is standing with the incumbent government, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media, Pakistan Muslim League PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan questioned National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s performance and said NAB should tell that how many politicians have been convicted in corruption cases so far.

PML-N leader has also demanded to broadcast NAB cases hearing on TV live.

Court hearings should be broadcast live for the public to see the accountability process, he added.

Talking about the opposition alliance PDM vote of no confidence against the incumbent government, Shahid Khaqan said that when government allies stop receiving calls, no trust motion against the prime minister will be presented in assembly.

PTI allies have clearly said that they are standing with the government too until the state is standing beside the regime, he added.

PML-N leader said that this is the level of politics in country and this is a bitter reality. 

Former premier Shahid Kahaqan also berated the PTI-led government for rising electricity and fuel prices in the country.

PDM decides to move no-confidence motion against PTI

A few days back, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

After a PDM meeting, Fazl had said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to have them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly — a prerequisite to bringing about a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The PDM chief also said that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting have decided nemine contradicente that this "illegal government should be sent packing."

"We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that the government's allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.

"The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so. Without preparations, we cannot give a date, so let us do our work," he said.

