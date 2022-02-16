PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with politics and Maryam Nawaz has committed a crime for speaking in Sabir Hashmi's support, says PTI MNA.

A petition has been filed at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for allegedly mocking the First Lady, Bushra Bibi, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Industries and Production Aliya Hamza filed a petition on Bushra Bibi's behalf against PML-N Vice-President, stating that Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with politics and Maryam Nawaz has committed a crime for speaking in Sabir Hashmi's support.

Hamza added that Bushra Bibi has been a victim of “character assassination” by Maryam Nawaz. She alleged that PML-N — for many generations — has been involved in assassinating people's characters for political gains, including that of the late Benazir Bhutto.

On the other hand, Maryam responded to the petition filed against her by Bushra Bibi. She made a remark on PM Imran Khan and said: “It is not right for people to be sent behind bars if they speak against you [Imran Khan] as you are not a holy cow.”

She added that “My mother who was in ICU deserves the same respect your wife and so do the sisters and daughters of the Opposition”.

Maryam continued to say that Imran Khan was involved in dirty politics in the past and used to encourage his ignorant ministers, adding that “your days remind me of last days of Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.”

Criticising PM Imran Khan, Maryam said that “no amount of state power can save you as the time has turned against you”.

“The list of your crimes include taking revenge from the Opposition. You use institutions like FIA to settle your scores for which you will have to give an account,” she added.

FIA arrests activist Sabir Hashmi for running indecent trends against PM

FIA on Monday had arrested an activist named Sabir Hashmi, accused of running indecent trends against Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.



Cheap and intolerable act: PM Khan

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File