Thursday Feb 17 2022
Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Two women wearing mask walk amid vehicles moving on a road. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan logs 2,870 fresh COVID-19 cases and 5.55% positivity ratio.
  • New cases take country's overall coronavirus case count to 1,494,293.
  • 40 more patients succumb to virus overnight, 1495 currently in critical condition.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a slight rise in its COVID-19 positivity ratio again after a gradual decline during the last week, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Thursday morning.

As per the new stats, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 5.55% with the detection of 2,870 fresh infections during the last 24 hours. The new cases, detected after 51,677 diagnostic tests, took the overall case count to 1,494,293.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's active case count dropped to 71,167 overnight after 4,692 people suffering from the virus recuperated. However, 1,495 patients are still in critical care units, according to NCOC.

Moreover, coronavirus claimed the lives of 40 more patients in a single day, which pushed the country's death toll to 29,917.

