Thursday Feb 17 2022
Web Desk

Twitter angry over Babar Azam being ‘scolded’ by Wasim Akram

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Former Pakistani cricketer and Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter Thursday after a video of the bowling legend seemingly coming hard on Kings skipper Babar Azam during last night's match went viral.

The video from Wednesday's Karachi vs Multan Sultans match showed Wasim "scolding" Babar at the boundary line towards the end of the match when pressure increased on the team as they failed to defend the target.

The video garnered massive response, mainly support for Babar, and criticism for Wasim over "poor" selection of players for the franchise, on social media. 

Despite the terrible campaign by Kings throughout PSL 2022, Pakistani cricket fans weren't happy with their beloved captain being "treated badly" when the Kings performance didn't depend on him alone.

Here is how the Tweeps reacted:

Karachi Kings posted 174-runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with all-rounder Imad Wasim scoring playing a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock-off just 16 balls.

However, Sultans beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets, courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's stellar 74-run knock in match number 23 of the PSL.

